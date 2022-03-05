Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -761.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

