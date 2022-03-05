Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HTA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

HTA stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

