Zacks: Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.20). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $585,999. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

