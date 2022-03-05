Zacks: Analysts Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. Information Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

III has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 695,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 762.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 371,473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 446.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 304,043 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 266,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 396,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,097. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Information Services Group (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.