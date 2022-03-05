Zacks: Analysts Expect Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novartis’ earnings. Novartis posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novartis will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $7.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novartis.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NYSE NVS opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average is $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

