Zacks: Analysts Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) to report sales of $46.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $49.82 million. Open Lending posted sales of $44.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $222.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.29 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $272.57 million, with estimates ranging from $266.34 million to $274.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 40.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPRO. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 64.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 126,432 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3,768.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 577,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 464.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after buying an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 60.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after buying an additional 272,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 20.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.46. 428,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,089. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

