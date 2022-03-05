Zacks: Analysts Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.30 Million

Analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will announce $325.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.00 million and the highest is $346.60 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $545.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

OPK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 2,768,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,205,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,450,000 shares of company stock worth $4,430,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

