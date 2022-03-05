Zacks: Analysts Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.31 Million

Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will announce $72.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.22 million to $86.40 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $58.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $342.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $359.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $217.48 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $229.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSUR traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 370,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,637. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

