Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,273,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,063,000 after purchasing an additional 612,002 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,173,000 after purchasing an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

