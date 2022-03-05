Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.02 Million

Brokerages expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) will report $234.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.02 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $204.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $951.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $942.20 million to $965.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $970.54 million, with estimates ranging from $961.08 million to $980.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

NYSE DIN opened at $70.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 119.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

