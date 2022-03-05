Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

