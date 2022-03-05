Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortis’ earnings. Fortis reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortis will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortis.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

FTS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. 675,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. Fortis has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

