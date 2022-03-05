Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

GIII stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.71.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

