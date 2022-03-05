Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,878.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,987. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.48.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.