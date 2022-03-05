Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.45) and the highest is $2.18. Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.13) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.27) to ($2.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.
MIRM stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 117,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,200. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $652.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $24.60.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
