Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.24. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,419 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $11.00 on Friday, reaching $105.87. 5,646,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $104.31 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

