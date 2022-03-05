Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cricut.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 960,148 shares of company stock valued at $18,794,193.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.50. 408,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,627. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

