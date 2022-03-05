Zacks: Brokerages Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.60 Million

Analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $108.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.38 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $454.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.78 million to $454.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $474.91 million, with estimates ranging from $472.65 million to $476.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 1,662,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 471,517 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,058,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after buying an additional 362,406 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 129,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

LOCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. 127,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,897. The stock has a market cap of $473.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.46. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.