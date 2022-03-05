Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.49. Hormel Foods reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of HRL opened at $51.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $51.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

