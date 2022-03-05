Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.75 billion to $12.95 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $8.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $43.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $52.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $102.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.57. 2,722,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,481. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

