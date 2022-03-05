Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) will report $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. Smith & Wesson Brands reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 9,111,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,211. The stock has a market cap of $755.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

