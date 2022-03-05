Zacks: Brokerages Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.67. Travel + Leisure reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,831,000 after buying an additional 1,221,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,107. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

