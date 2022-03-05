Zacks: Brokerages Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will announce $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.70. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. StockNews.com downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $84,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,687. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMBF traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.27. The stock had a trading volume of 146,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About UMB Financial (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.