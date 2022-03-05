Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Vonage posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,439 shares of company stock worth $4,652,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vonage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.10, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.92.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

