Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Strong Sell

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amyris to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of AMRS opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Amyris has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after buying an additional 35,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after buying an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after buying an additional 2,711,364 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Amyris by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

