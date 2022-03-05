Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Sell

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.77. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $292,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 100,184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 26,527 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $10,042,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

