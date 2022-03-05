Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCUS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.43.

NYSE RCUS opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 0.98. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

