Zacks Investment Research Lowers Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magnite has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.53 and a beta of 2.24.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,275,000 after acquiring an additional 739,754 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Magnite by 10.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 7,162,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,659 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,083,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Magnite by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after buying an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after buying an additional 525,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

