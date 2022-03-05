Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to “Hold”

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE TV opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.