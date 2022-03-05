Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to “Hold”

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE TV opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.