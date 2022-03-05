Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) to Hold

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $32.67.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $451.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.38 million. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MonotaRO will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

