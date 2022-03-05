Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Hold

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

