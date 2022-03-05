Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Hold

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Analyst Recommendations for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

