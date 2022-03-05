Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €74.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €74.00 ($83.15) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZAL. UBS Group set a €96.50 ($108.43) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.78 ($110.99).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €45.61 ($51.25) on Thursday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a one year high of €49.86 ($56.02). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.59.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

