ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $763,508.43

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $763,508.43 and $1,963.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0822 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00298504 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00087306 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004745 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.