Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 195.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.29.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $394.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.10. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

