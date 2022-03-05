ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $29.32 million and $12,109.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.79 or 0.06681060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,474.08 or 0.99829631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00048347 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

