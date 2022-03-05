Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Zoetis by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 279,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

NYSE ZTS opened at $196.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

