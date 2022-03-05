Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $108.43 and a one year high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $25,642,423. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

