Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $150.00. The stock traded as low as $114.22 and last traded at $115.12, with a volume of 113025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.61.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. FBN Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.57.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,579 shares of company stock worth $25,642,423 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after buying an additional 726,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,867,000 after buying an additional 83,580 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after buying an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,562,000 after buying an additional 789,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

