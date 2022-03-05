Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $9.86 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.50.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zynga from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zynga from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.82.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.56 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

