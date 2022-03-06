-$0.04 EPS Expected for Reeds Inc (NYSE:REED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reeds Inc (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reeds’ earnings. Reeds posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Reeds will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reeds.

Get Reeds alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reeds in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:REED opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Reeds has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.68.

Reeds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reeds (REED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reeds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reeds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.