-$0.06 EPS Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The Shyft Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

SHYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The Shyft Group stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 229,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.54. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in The Shyft Group by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 130,150 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Shyft Group by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The Shyft Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Shyft Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.