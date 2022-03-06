-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Affimed reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFMD. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,947. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $402.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

