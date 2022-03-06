-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 182,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,507. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Erich Platzer acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 297,822 shares of company stock worth $350,361. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

