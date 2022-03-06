-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 182,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,507. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Erich Platzer acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 297,822 shares of company stock worth $350,361. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.