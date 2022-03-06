-$0.19 EPS Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Radius Health posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on RDUS. Morgan Stanley lowered Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

RDUS stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,419. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $403.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 768,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $5,507,786.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Radius Health by 16.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Radius Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Radius Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

