$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlobalFoundries.
GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. GlobalFoundries’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $73.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth about $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth about $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth about $103,675,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth about $97,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth about $81,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About GlobalFoundries (Get Rating)
GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlobalFoundries (GFS)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlobalFoundries (GFS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.