$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. LendingClub reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62 and a beta of 2.10. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $719,453 over the last three months. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,607,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,098 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 104,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 134,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

