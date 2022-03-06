$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Ingersoll Rand also reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

NYSE:IR traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.33. 5,120,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,098,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,655 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

