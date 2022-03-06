$0.59 EPS Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Tri Pointe Homes also reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $6.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

TPH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. 1,098,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,076,000 after buying an additional 3,794,469 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 2,933,091 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 928,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

