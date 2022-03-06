$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. SMART Global posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 559,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.15.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SMART Global by 7.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.