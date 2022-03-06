$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.96. Bank OZK reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,756,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,505,000 after acquiring an additional 40,211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 148,021 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 59,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.04. 874,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.61. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

